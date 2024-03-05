(Video) Sherwood claims Henderson is Liverpool’s greatest captain in PL era

Liverpool have had a lot of amazing players in our history but Tim Sherwood believes that when it comes to captains in the Premier League era, none are better than Jordan Henderson.

Speaking on No Tippy Tappy Football, the former Spurs boss selected his ultimate Anfield XI and said: “I’ve got Jordan Henderson in there, for me, he’s the greatest captain Liverpool’s had in the Premier League era.

“Better captain than Gerrard, you know why – because they won the Premier League.”

It’s testament to the respect that the 55-year-old has for our former skipper, that he views the Sunderland-born midfielder so highly but when most of our fans will see this – they’ll all be touting the name of Steven Gerrard.

Sami Hyypia and Virgil van Dijk will also want a mention but it’s an interesting viewpoint from the former Blackburn Rovers captain.

You can view Sherwood’s thoughts on Henderson (from 3:43) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

