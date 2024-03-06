Liverpool commercial director: Financial impact on LFC when Jurgen Klopp goes

Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure from Liverpool Football Club at the end of the current season is not expected to leave the Reds in the lurch commercially.

Ben Lattery has called for calm ahead of the seismic event, noting that the club remains ‘in a great position’ to continue it’s upward trajectory away from the pitch.

“Jurgen is such a big part of this club’s recent history and he is the leader of the club in so many respects,” Liverpool’s commercial director informed The Athletic.

“But I do believe that we are in a great position to maintain the process we’ve started.

“The foundations are strong to continue the commercial success we’ve seen over the past few years. We have the right team in place off the pitch as well as on it.”

The Merseysiders are keen to explore new commercial opportunities following a host of successful agreements with blue-chip outfits, including Google Pixel and Peleton.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

One such revenue-making opportunity may become intertwined with the redeveloped Anfield Road End stand.

READ MORE: Liverpool considering new revenue-making avenue amid commercial talks

READ MORE: Liverpool in talks over behind-the-scenes mega deal that will net them millions

It will hurt Liverpool… but we’re built to last

There’s no question that not having Jurgen Klopp at the helm will hurt Liverpool on AND off the pitch.

Who doesn’t like to see the German tactician advising a barman on how to handle an Erdinger? Or screaming at fussball players for Snickers? Or burning calories on a Peleton bike?

Oh dear, God… what are we in for?

At least if Xabi Alonso takes over the reins, you can rest assured there’ll be a host of brands keen to take advantage of his remarkable jawline.

The good news is that, fundamentally, the work done behind the scenes has ensured the club is built to last in the modern era.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!