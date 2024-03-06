(Video) Haaland previews Liverpool clash and issues request to Manchester City

Both Liverpool and Manchester City will be praying that mid-week European distractions will not disrupt preparation for our huge clash this weekend, with Erling Haaland looking ahead to the match.

Speaking with the press before Champions League duty, the 23-year-old said: “It’s going to be a huge game and one of the biggest games in England, so we have to be ready for the game.

“We have to be brave and we have to play at our best because they have been really good this season.”

READ MORE: (Video) Peter Schmeichel bemoans Liverpool’ Kloppy time’ goal against Forest; game should have been over

The eyes of the world will be on the final Premier League meeting of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, with our supporters hoping Virgil van Dijk can keep the Norway international quiet.

Let’s hope that the team from the Etihad Stadium fail to meet this request of bravery and that the Reds secure all three points in a mammoth game.

You can watch Haaland’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"It's one of the biggest games in England" 🗣 Haaland on facing Liverpool at Anfield 👇 pic.twitter.com/uEKK3oUT1v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment