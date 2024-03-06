Manager of runaway league leaders ‘doesn’t mind’ Liverpool links; he’s won at Anfield before

One manager whose team are strolling towards a league title appears to be flattered by links to the Liverpool job, but Reds fans shouldn’t hold their breath for him to arrive at Anfield.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Simone Inzaghi is on the list of coaches being targeted by FSG, and it’s understood that the 47-year-old ‘doesn’t mind’ the reported interest from Merseyside.

However, the Inter Milan boss has no desire to leave his current post ‘both for family reasons and for sporting ambitions’ and would rather stay with the Nerazzurri, who’ve opened a seemingly insurmountable 15-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Inzaghi had already worked wonders at the San Siro prior to this season’s romp towards the Scudetto, guiding Inter to the Champions League final last year and a 1-0 victory at Anfield in March 2022, albeit with that result in vain as Liverpool had won 2-0 in the first leg of the teams’ round-of-16 tie.

The 47-year-old has won five trophies so far with the Nerazzurri, on top of three at Lazio, while his record with his current club stands at 98 wins from 146 matches, averaging 2.18 points per game (Transfermarkt).

The Italian even came third in the 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Coach award, and Serie A expert James Horncastle described him as ‘adaptable, a good man-manager and someone who manages moments in games’ (BBC Sport).

Inzaghi’s track record at one of Europe’s biggest clubs marks him out as an excellent candidate, but Gazzetta’s update suggests that it’d take something special from the Liverpool hierarchy to convince him to leave Inter.

If he’s absolutely not for turning, then there’s little point in pursuing him much further. However, if FSG sense any possibility of being able to persuade him, it’s worth a phone call or two at least.

