Liverpool receive huge allocation for Old Trafford cup clash; away day to remember

Liverpool fans can only do what Jurgen Klopp wants us to do at the moment and that’s take each game at a time, even with some very big ones on the horizon.

News of one of these matches has now been shared on the club’s website and that is for the FA Cup clash with Manchester United, later in the month.

It has been revealed that 9,211 tickets will be released for our supporters, which is a huge allocation for a game at Old Trafford.

If we compare this to the 998 tickets that were given for the away match with Sparta Praha in the Europa League, it’s a stark increase for the travelling supporters.

You can imagine that close to 10,000 Scousers in the home of our most fierce enemy would be quite the experience and noise.

Let’s hope that it’s a day to remember for all the travelling Reds and comes off the back of some more brilliant days beforehand.

If this is to be a season of dreams, then we need to be very close to perfect for the rest of the campaign.

Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League success is in sight and there aren’t many better places to enjoy a win than in the backyard of those up the M62.

