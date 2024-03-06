Liverpool considering new revenue-making avenue amid commercial talks

Liverpool are understood to be considering going down a new route of raising revenue.

Ben Latty has noted that the Reds have ‘debated and discussed’ the possibility of selling naming rights for the redeveloped Anfield Road End stand.

“We have debated and discussed it,” Liverpool’s Commercial Director told The Athletic. “Nothing is off the table related to that.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be engaging in renewal talks over deals with AXA and Nike.

More likely that the club act with blue-chip partners in mind

How well such a move would be received by the fanbase remains to be seen. One would certainly imagine that there would be fierce resistance – and rightly so – to the prospect of stadium naming rights.

“Of course we would consider it [stand naming rights], but I think the biggest potential and most likely outcome in terms of commercialising the Anfield Road end is going to be having themes and areas of it,” Latty went on to add.

“Whether it’s the naming rights to a hospitality lounge or an activation space within the fan zone, which is going to hold 2,500 fans pre-game.

“Those kinds of things are going to be more interesting to the blue-chip partners we’re speaking to.”

We’re all for attempts to be innovative when it comes to revenue-making opportunities. Particularly given the scale of the challenge faced in catching up to the Manchester clubs.

Provided it doesn’t involve diluting the club’s identity or pricing fans further out of games, of course.

