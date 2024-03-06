Another injury; Liverpool forward to miss Europa clash after ‘heavy collision with Nottingham Forest’

Liverpool fans won’t be surprised to hear any more injury issues coming our way this season and we’ve been hit with yet another concern ahead of our Europa League game.

As reported by Ian Doyle for the Liverpool ECHO: ‘One player unlikely to make the game on Thursday is Jayden Danns, who was absent from the session after suffering from concussion.’

Jayden Danns made an explosive impact on our match with Nottingham Forest, nearly winning a penalty, colliding with the ‘keeper and some tidy link-up play but at a cost.

It was clear that the natural enthusiasm from the teenager is what led him to being so involved in the action but this is what also caused an injury that will likely mean missing a game the forward could have been involved in.

Such is our extreme number of issues at present, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to see who can be part of our front line in the Czech Republic.

With Mo Salah returning from injury and Darwin Nunez only fit enough to be a late sub at the City Ground, we won’t want to tire out Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz before the big game with Manchester City either.

It’s a headache as strong as the 18-year-old must have experienced in the clash against Matz Sels, one our manager will solve.

Let’s hope the solution is big wins in both fixtures, in an important week.

