(Video) Liverpool handed huge double injury boost as worrying rumour brushed aside

It’s looking a wonderful day at the AXA training centre – and not just because of the weather.

Caoimhin Kelleher – despite the wild (and thankfully wide of the mark) rumours of his injury online – and Mo Salah were both spotted taking part in Liverpool team training.

This comes ahead of the Reds’ trip to Czech Republic in midweek to face Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It’s a huge injury boost for the club, particularly with Manchester City’s upcoming league visit in mind at the weekend!

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of the Echo’s Ian Doyle on X:

Caoimhin Kelleher here too 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tDahZ0fXek — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 6, 2024