‘One thing is clear’: Liverpool insider drops Xabi Alonso claim every fan will want to see

Fans can rest assured that Xabi Alonso’s thought process before deciding on the next move in his managerial career will be incredibly meticulous.

Covering Liverpool journalist Neil Jones noted that it was highly unlikely the Spaniard would rush his next move.

“Clearly, he is going to have a big decision to make soon, because both Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be calling him, if they haven’t already, and Leverkusen will surely be making a pitch for him to stay for at least one more season too,” the Empire of the Kop columnist told CaughtOffside.

“One thing that is clear about Alonso is that he is someone who knows his own mind, and he has rarely, if ever, made a decision in his career that did not have a great deal of thought behind it. I certainly wouldn’t expect him to rush into his next move, and I certainly wouldn’t like to second-guess his intentions at this stage.

“Personally, I believe that if both clubs (and Leverkusen) made offers to him, then Liverpool is a more attractive proposition at this stage, given the state of the squad, the quality within the academy and the lack of political manoeuvring that goes on behind the scenes, but that’s just my opinion. Bayern, I’m sure, would argue differently. Let’s wait and see how it all pans out.”

The former Reds midfielder has been heavily linked with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Managers at both clubs, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp, have confirmed their impending departures at the end of the season.

The Merseysiders are understood to be keeping alternative targets in mind, including Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim.

Pros and cons of Liverpool/Bayern/Leverkusen

Make no mistake: There’s not just two clubs to choose between for the 42-year-old. There is the possibility the former midfielder could say, ‘thank you very much, but I’m happy here’.

Bayer Leverkusen have an exciting squad and a hierarchy that appears fully committed to the Alonso way.

Not to suggest that our old player wouldn’t get a similar level of backing at Anfield!

Regardless, we’d be foolish not to consider the possibility, particularly given the messiness in Munich and the calibre of the man he’d be replacing at Liverpool.

But who doesn’t love a challenge? They don’t come much bigger than the Reds either.

It’s your call, Xabi!

