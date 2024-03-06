Liverpool on red alert as ‘preliminary discussions’ held with representatives of top target

Liverpool’s alert status will likely have been heightened by one report’s claim that Bayern have taken the lead in the race for Xabi Alonso’s signature this summer.

This comes courtesy of Jason Burt at The Telegraph, with it now claimed that the Bavarians have opened ‘preliminary discussions’ with the Spaniard’s representatives.

A final decision from the Spanish head coach is yet to rise to the fore, however, and the Merseysiders’ hopes of stealing the lead are far from over.

Of course Bayern are confident

Not to disrespect Burt’s sources, but it’s entirely unsurprising that Bayern believe they are in control as things currently stand.

The Munich-based outfit – who haven’t lost a league title since Jurgen Klopp led Borussia Dortmund – are very much used to getting their own way.

Players, managers, you name it. Any talent deemed a prize worth having by Europe’s elite is almost deemed a God-given right for Bayern Munich.

That’s understandable to a certain degree. The incumbent champions are the dominant side in Germany’s top-flight and will be keen to ensure top talent stays put.

Xabi Alonso is very much the bright and shiny thing, potentially spearheading a fresh wave of elite European coaches.

Bayern can keep their confidence. Liverpool will remain patient and waiting.

