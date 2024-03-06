(Photo) Liverpool’s big ‘talent’ spotted in senior training; Klopp could hand him his debut vs Sparta

The arrival of Mateusz Musialowski in Liverpool senior training this afternoon heralds the possibility of a debut for Jurgen Klopp in Europe.

Ian Doyle shared on X that the Polish star attended the AXA training centre on Wednesday along with Academy graduates Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon and James McConnell.

Musialowski, Koumas, Gordon, McConnell and Nallo all part of #LFC training. Danns isn’t here, though 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 6, 2024

Speculation is rife over the kind of team the manager will name in Prague for our Europa League clash.

Despite some expecting a wholly changed XI to that which faced Nottingham Forest, the need for match minutes in the legs of key stars ahead of Manchester City’s visit at the weekend can’t be ignored.

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see more of the ‘talent’ Pep Lijnders once spoke in glowing terms of (via Sport).

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Bence Bocsak on X: