‘That is not true!’: Mac Allister defiant over one thing said about Darwin Nunez

Alexis Mac Allister was more than happy to speak of his bond with ‘amazing guy’ Darwin Nunez.

The former Brightonian did disagree with one claim made by some commentators that he tends to give his teammate a regular helping hand.

“He is an amazing guy, he is doing very well and he works very hard. That is why I am very happy for him,” the Argentine spoke ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Prague (via Liverpool’s official website).

“Sometimes I hear people say I help him a lot but that is not true!

“His level is because he trains very well, he works very hard and that’s why he is scoring goals and why he is important for this team.”

The pair combined brilliantly in a dramatic late Liverpool win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Darwin’s enough of a threat on his own

Before we dive into the wonder that is Darwin Nunez, can we appreciate, if only for just a moment, what a world-class technician we have in our No.10?

Seriously. Liverpool should feel immensely guilty for pinching Mac Allister away from the South Coast for a meagre £35m.

It’s daylight robbery and we still can’t quite believe it!

But onto Darwin… It’s fair to say his detractors have conveniently shrivelled away into the miserable shadows from whence they came.

Week after week, our No.9 is proving that he’s very much a Liverpool striker, and he’s here to stay.

