Steve McManaman hints at how likely Michael Edwards is to return to Liverpool after speaking to him

Steve McManaman has revealed that he recently spoke to Michael Edwards regarding the possibility of the latter returning to Liverpool FC in a sporting director capacity.

The 44-year-old has been linked with a return to the role that he held from 2016 to 2022 (and in which he enjoyed enormous success), with the position currently vacant after Jorg Schmadtke’s departure at the end of the January transfer window.

Speaking on the Blood Red podcast, the former Reds winger said that he discussed the situation with Edwards – who happens to be his neighbour – but played down the likelihood of him coming back to take the job for a second time.

McManaman said: “They should try to bring Michael back, of course they should. Funnily enough, I spoke to him the other day about it because he lives by me. In what capacity they would bring him back, I don’t know.

“I think Michael has moved on from being a sporting director. I don’t know if he could go back to the same role he had. It would be great if he could come back, but I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

McManaman probably shares the sentiments of many Liverpool fans who’d love to see Edwards returning to the club as sporting director, considering his track record from his previous spell at Anfield.

From overseeing transformative additions like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, to negotiating handsome fees from the sales of peripheral players such as Dominic Solanke, Rhian Brewster and Jordon Ibe, the 44-year-old earned a reputation as one of the best in the business at his job.

Alas, a variety of reports indicate that he has no great desire to come back to LFC in as much of a hands-on capacity, so FSG may need to look elsewhere in their search for a new sporting director.

To that effect, Richard Hughes could become a viable candidate, having confirmed that he’ll be leaving his current post at Bournemouth at the end of this season.

Even if Edwards doesn’t return to his previous job at Liverpool, it’d certainly seem wise for the Anfield hierarchy to try and involve a man of his expertise in some capacity.

