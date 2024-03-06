‘They’d be playing’ – McManaman says on-loan Liverpool duo have ‘missed out’ on Anfield game-time

Steve McManaman has named two Liverpool loanees who he believes would’ve enjoyed game-time under Jurgen Klopp recently had they remained at Anfield.

A near-unprecedented injury list has deprived the Reds of numerous first-team stalwarts in recent weeks, but that has led to opportunities for academy youngsters such as Conor Bradley, Lewis Koumas, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns in the senior side.

The 52-year-old – who currently works within LFC’s academy setup – is delighted to witness those players getting their chance, and he also highlighted a couple of on-loan youngsters who probably would’ve received the call from Klopp had they remained on Merseyside.

McManaman told The Mirror: “You have to talk about the ones who are on loan like Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho. They’re on loan at the minute and doing really well but unfortunately for them, they’ve just missed out on this opportunity because if they were here they’d be playing.”

READ MORE: Sparta Prague: Key players, form guide and other things to know about Liverpool’s opponents

READ MORE: Manager of runaway league leaders ‘doesn’t mind’ Liverpool links; he’s won at Anfield before

It’s fair to say that Klopp would almost certainly have called upon both Morton and Carvalho in recent games if they were still at Liverpool rather than out on loan with Hull City.

However, at the time that their respective loans were agreed, it would’ve been impossible to realistically forecast the extent of the injury crisis which has enveloped Anfield in the first two months of 2024, and the two 21-year-olds are benefitting greatly from their time at the MKM Stadium.

The defensive midfielder has started 27 Championship games for the Tigers this season, scoring three goals to aid their promotion push (Transfermarkt), with Liam Rosenior’s side currently occupying the final play-off berth.

Meanwhile, since joining Hull in January, the attacker has struck three times in 10 matches (Transfermarkt), making the most of the opportunities that he wasn’t getting at either Liverpool or RB Leipzig, where he had an abortive loan spell in the first half of the campaign.

You can see why McManaman has said the duo may have missed out on first-team minutes for their parent club given the circumstances of recent weeks, but it still made plenty of sense to grant them temporary moves to somewhere that they’d play regularly.

If Morton and Carvalho continue to impress with the Tigers, they could both be retained at Anfield as senior squad players for next season.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield? One Liverpool star has come alive in last three months and much more!