‘Fear factor’: Paul Merson says there’s only one outcome to Liverpool v Man City if 31-y/o plays

Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to beat Manchester City at the weekend if Mo Salah plays.

The Sky Sports pundit has suggested that the sight of the Egyptian would scare the Reds’ upcoming opponents.

“Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they’ll beat Man City on Sunday if he plays,” the former Arsenal man told Sky Sports.

“Without him, I don’t see how Liverpool are going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they’ll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch.

“He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances – Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. They’ll nick the win with him.”

That’s a reasonable claim given the No.11 is one of the top three scoring players in the Premier League with 15 top-flight goals in 2023/24.

There’s a very good chance the former Roma man will play a part in Sunday’s league meeting following his involvement in training on Wednesday afternoon.

Man City are far from unthreatening

We appreciate Merson’s backing as always, though the attacking threat presented by the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez likewise can’t be discounted.

That being said, this is a Liverpool side that has been asked to play without its key men for quite some time now.

We’re rather looking forward to seeing our wounded, but so far indomitable, boxer restored with a mostly full set of teeth ahead of a key showdown with Pep Guardiola’s men.

If Salah’s ready to go – let rip and let him at ’em we say.

