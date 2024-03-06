(Video) ‘Never forgive him’: Paddy The Baddy recalls moment that made him want to ‘head-kick’ Naby Keita

Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett recalled the horror that was Naby Keita’s outside-of-the-boot shot in the 2022 Champions League final.

The Guinean international had fans groaning en masse around the globe with his ill-advised effort on goal just on the edge of the Real Madrid box.

We can’t just blame our ex-No.8 for a failure to capitalise against a Real Madrid side that, other than a superhuman Thibaut Courtois, simply wasn’t up to scratch in Paris.

But there’s no question that there was a better decision to be made on the day and we’re all going to be left wondering at what might have been.

