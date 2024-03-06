(Image) Prague bars welcome Liverpool fans with comical themed shot menu

Liverpool fans are heading over to Prague to watch the Reds in Europa League action and it’s safe to say they’re receiving a warm welcome from the locals.

One supporter has shared a shot menu from one bar, featuring some bespoke drinks for our supporters.

Although some may be a little questionably named, it’s safe to say that’s all being done in good humour and is a nice gesture from the Czech locals.

Let’s hope that the Sparta Praha players are as hospitable on the pitch too, as Jurgen Klopp’s team look to try and safely book a place in the next round.

You can view the Liverpool-themed shot menu via @willproctor17 on X:

some place this pic.twitter.com/ZigGyTC8Nw — Will Proctor (@willproctor17) March 6, 2024

