(Video) Peter Schmeichel bemoans Liverpool’ Kloppy time’ goal against Forest; game should have been over

Peter Schmeichel seems to forget that he betrayed Manchester United fans by moving to Manchester City, when he passionately tries to attack rival clubs like Liverpool.

On CBS, the former ‘keeper was poked fun at by Jamie Carragher who said: “Good job there wasn’t VAR when you were playing!”, to which Thierry Henry added: “Especially at Old Trafford!”

READ MORE: Liverpool fans won’t believe extortionate prices of new LeBron James clothing range

In response to this, the Dane claimed: “Guys, at the moment your clubs are getting everything, eight minutes added onto Liverpool’s game the other day and they scored in the ninth.”

Our former defender came back with: “Peter, we call that Fergie time!”

To which the argument was finished with the 60-year-old claiming: “You should call it Kloppy time!”

READ MORE: Premier League club announce technical director departure; Liverpool could swoop

It was a tongue-in-cheek argument that clearly had strong elements of truths running through it, with the upset at Darwin Nunez’s winner being obvious.

Let’s not mention that there were two yellow cards for time wasting and a head injury, before our corner being awarded in the final moments of the minimum added time period!

You can watch the spat between Schmeichel, Carragher and Henry via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment