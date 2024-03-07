Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Sparta Prague: Salah & Szoboszlai calls made

Liverpool are set to face off against round of 16 opponents Sparta Prague shortly in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp has handed bench starts to several key starts, including returned Egyptian King Mo Salah and fellow returnee Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Merseysiders will be keen to rotate their options ahead of a critical league meeting with Manchester City at Anfield this coming weekend.

The Sky Blues will no doubt be monitoring the condition of Jeremy Doku ahead of the trip to L4.

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague team news

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks for Klopp’s men this evening. Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah begin the tie together in the heart of the backline.

The midfield three is set to be Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are the trio set to start life in the forward line in Prague.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

