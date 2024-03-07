(Video) Ex-Liverpool striker spotted using explosives inside dressing room in remarkable video

Jurgen Klopp has built a dressing room full of great players at Liverpool and brilliant men but it’s not always been the case, as we can see in one new video.

Currently playing for Super Lig club Adana Demirspor, Mario Balotelli has been experimenting with some small explosives in the dressing room.

READ MORE: Another injury; Liverpool forward to miss Europa clash after ‘heavy collision with Nottingham Forest’

If there was one player to expect these kind of antics from, it’s the 33-year-old but even for him – this is possibly going too far.

It seemed to be taken in good spirits thankfully and it’s safe to say that the Italian will always be a bit eccentric.

You can watch the video of Balotelli via @DeportesReports on X:

Mario Balotelli, Mario Balotelli'lik yapıyor 😅 pic.twitter.com/qnqdzD3ovk — Deportes Reports (@DeportesReports) March 6, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment