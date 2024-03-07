Forget Nunez: One Liverpool teammate had an even better first-half & dominated Sparta Prague

Spare a thought for those who doubted Liverpool’s recruitment team after signing Darwin Nunez the summer before last.

The Uruguayan international struck twice to ensure the Reds went into half-time 3-0 up in Prague.

That said, there’s a case to be made that much of the plaudits should go to Alexis Mac Allister for a truly terrific first-half of football.

What do the stats say?

Sofascore have the Argentine sensation down as an 8.6/10 for his first-half showing in the Europa League ahead of 8.1-rated Nunez.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder was involved in everything good that Liverpool did in the final third, winning the penalty, scoring and providing an assist for his fellow South American.

All that and more for £35m this summer.

We tell you right now: You won’t find a bigger bargain this season. Period.

What a footballer we’ve got on our hands.

