(Images) Look at these fresh snaps of Salah offside call; doesn’t look right

We’ll take VAR’s word for it, but we have to admit the offside call to disallow Mo Salah’s cameo goal is rather dubious.

Screenshots of the incident shared online during Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague certainly indicate it was, at the very least, a particularly tight call.

Errrrrrr…. is that offside? pic.twitter.com/4e7siWRb41 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 7, 2024

We’re not quite sure if the VAR operators have based the lines on our Egyptian King or one of his teammates though.

He looks, in our view, to be just about onside.

Ah well. A 5-1 win it is in Prague, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late effort!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: