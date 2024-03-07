(Video) Erling Haaland completely misses the point with clap back to Trent Alexander-Arnold claim

Erling Haaland has hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Scouser’s comments comparing Liverpool and Manchester City’s success.

The No.66 had suggested that the Reds’ silverware ‘mean more to us and our fanbase’, referring to the comparative financial capabilities of each outfit.

The Norwegian international responded on Sky Sports: “If he wants to say that, okay. I’ve been here one year and I won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling.”

We can respect the former Borussia Dortmund man protecting his own club, though his reply does somewhat skirt the point our vice captain made.

No one is disputing how brilliant a football team the Sky Blues are – the quality present there and the style of football is obviously immense.

It’s the HOW of how City got there in the first place that so irks neutrals and commentators alike.

Liverpool’s success, by comparison, appears considerably more legitimate.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @pruzinhaaland):