(Video) How Jurgen Klopp celebrated five-goal European whirlwind win; not fist pumps

Jurgen Klopp surprised everyone by naming such a strong team against Sparta Praha and he was rewarded with a five-goal demolition job from his side.

In a way of thanking the near 1,000 supporters who had sold out our allocation in the Czech Republic, the 56-year-old headed over to where they were gathered.

It wasn’t fist pumps this time from the boss though, it was a thumbs up and a raise of his cap – with all eyes on what’s coming next for the Reds.

The games come thick and fast but this result may well have ensured we can rest some important players at Anfield next week, after a crucial clash with Manchester City.

You can watch Klopp’s celebrations via @LFC on X:

Great support as always 👏 pic.twitter.com/rdF933haOb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2024

