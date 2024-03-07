“Ibou said to me”: Klopp just weighed in on severity of Konate’s injury days before Man City clash

Liverpool fans may face a nervy wait over Ibrahima Konate’s potential availability for Manchester City at the weekend.

Updates from Paul Gorst and Danny Jamieson on X (formerly Twitter), relaying Jurgen Klopp’s post-match thoughts, clarified that the injury affecting the Frenchman may not be as severe as first feared.

Klopp on Konate: "Ibou said to me 'if I do another sprint, it could be set'. Should be fine but we don't know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let's see with Ibou." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 7, 2024

Jürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konaté’s substitution was precautionary – ‘he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]’#LFC #UEL @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/XiOpWvLPxy — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) March 7, 2024

The former RB Leipzig centre-half had pulled up after chasing a ball, raising fears over a potentially serious concern days before Pep Guardiola’s men pay a visit.

Liverpool may have gotten away with one

No one release that sigh of relief just yet…

It’s a very good sign for Konate, but we have a feeling the defender is not quite out of the woods just yet.

The medical team will, naturally, have their say on the No.5’s fitness levels ahead of one of the most demanding fixtures on the calendar.

We desperately hope they’ll rule him fit after conducting further tests, but it’s just not clear enough at this point in time.

