Liverpool insider Joyce lifts the lid on Edwards meeting with FSG in USA

Paul Joyce has lifted the lid on Michael Edwards’ ‘face-to-face talks’ with FSG in Boston.

Liverpool’s former sporting director is understood to be opposed to returning to Anfield in a sporting director capacity.

The Merseysiders appear to be keen on a shake-up of sorts in the hierarchy for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

“Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with Liverpool’s owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era,” the Times journalist wrote.

“The meeting took place in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.

“It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.”

Sporting director first then a new manager

Interest in Richard Hughes is intriguing given the incredible progress Bournemouth have made on and off the pitch.

If one of the most successful sporting directors in the modern football era believes he’d be a solid fit for a post-Klopp Liverpool – we’d be inclined to take the Englishman on his word.

There’ll be plenty of other candidates to consider in the process, of course, with the likes of Tim Steidten at West Ham also linked with the vacant role at L4.

At the very least, having a reliable operator like Edwards at the helm would guarantee a much-needed degree of continuity beyond our manager’s impending exit.

