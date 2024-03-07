(Video) Not just Bradley; Kelleher forced to produce acrobatic save from another teammate

Conor Bradley fired the ball into his own net with his first kick of the game and it proved the only time that Caoimhin Kelleher was beaten in Prague.

However, it wasn’t the first time that the Irishman’s net was tested by his own player with Wataru Endo also firing a ball towards the stopper.

It led to another superb reaction stop from our ‘keeper and the No.62 was at full stretch when he tipped the ball over his own crossbar.

With Alisson Becker’s return still a while off, we’re in safe hands with the 25-year-old that is currently guarding our net.

You can watch Kelleher’s save from Endo’s header (from 1:35) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

