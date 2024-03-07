(Video) Kelleher and Gomez combine in dramatic goal-mouth clearances in Prague

Sparta Praha were much better than the 5-1 scoreline suggested against Liverpool, with the Reds owing a lot to the performance of Caoimhin Kelleher for there only being one occasion the ball was in his net.

One such moment came with the scoreline at 1-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side and Lukas Haraslin given a golden chance to level the game.

Unfortunately for the Slovakian international he was met with our No.62, who continued his fine form with a brilliant reflex save.

Joe Gomez then managed to hook the ball off the line before our ‘keeper could finally get the ball back under our control.

You can watch the Kelleher save and Gomez clearance (from 1:13) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

