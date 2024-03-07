‘He trained’: Klopp says ‘amazing’ Liverpool player is finally back fit alongside Szoboszlai

The good news comes thick and fast at Liverpool, with Mo Salah also joining the travelling squad for Sparta Prague.

Jurgen Klopp did warn, similarly to Dominik Szoboszlai, that the club would need to be careful in how much it used the Egyptian’s services in the coming weeks.

“Yeah, Mo travelled. He is with us, he trained two days, so full of energy. We have to see,” the former Dortmund boss told the club’s official website.

The No.11 could play a part in Egypt’s upcoming international friendly, the nation’s FA have warned, should he earn playing minutes before the international break.

Manchester City is the key date

Absolutely no disrespect to Sparta Prague – who, as Klopp mentioned, will prove a serious threat in Europe – but Manchester City is the fixture on the list that catches the eye.

A potential title decider (at least, it will seem so at the time) between arguably the two strongest sides in England.

Paul Merson was insistent on the matter when it came to the ‘amazing’ (as described by Alisson Becker on liverpoolfc.com) Salah’s availability, claiming the Reds would win if the 31-year-old played.

We can’t make such guarantees, though we’d wholeheartedly agree our chances would improve somewhat with Mo on the pitch.

