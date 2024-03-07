Klopp says Liverpool have a ‘wonderful’ player with ‘quality coming out of his ears’

Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise of Darwin Nunez following a goalscoring display against Sparta Prague.

The in-form No.9 bagged two goals on the day as the Reds cruised past their hosts in a 5-1 win away in Prague.

The Athletic’s James Pearce relayed the manager’s comments on the Uruguayan post-match on X (formerly Twitter).

Klopp on Nunez: "Wonderful boy. He loves to play for this team and has quality coming out of his ears.

"He has the most important attitude a striker needs to have. He misses chances but he is not bothered by it and just keeps going." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 7, 2024

A double against Brian Priske’s outfit sees the former Benfica sharpshooter improve his tally to 27 goal contributions (16 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games this term.

Darwin Nunez is in the form of his life

Imagine your manager coming out of that game and saying you’re not even close to your peak!

Klopp on Darwin Nunez: 🗣️"Is he at his peak? Not yet, can he develop? Yes. But he's always a threat." [via @ptgorst] pic.twitter.com/muq1LT3Qef — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 7, 2024

That’s far from surprising, of course, given the player is only 24 years of age. What a turnaround for a man who, perhaps only months ago, was being labelled a ‘flop’ by supporters from rival outfits.

There won’t be many committed to that viewpoint now, that’s for sure!

