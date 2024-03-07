8/12 ground duels; 94% passes completed: Liverpool colossus was defensively frightening vs Sparta

Should Ibrahima Konate’s apparent muscle injury prove a very real and serious concern, Liverpool fans may be very thankful for Jarell Quansah’s availability.

The French international pulled up whilst chasing down a ball and may be ruled out of the Reds’ upcoming league meeting with Manchester City as a result.

The silver lining, if supporters care for one, is that the Merserysiders’ No.78 played another very good game for the visitors in Prague.

What do the stats say?

Our Academy graduate enjoyed quite the defensive performance for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, winning eight out of 12 ground duels, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Yet again, the Englishman was superb on the ball, completing 94% (73/78) of his passes against the Czech outfit.

We’ll very much be keeping our fingers crossed that Konate is passed by the medical team for our premium title clash this weekend.

But you could do a lot worse than relying on Quansah should the need arise!

