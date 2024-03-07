Liverpool hit with potentially devastating muscle injury blow; could miss Man City tie

It was always going to be a risk playing one of Liverpool’s key starters for longer than 45 minutes in Europe ahead of the hosting of Manchester City.

The risk in Ibrahima Konate’s case, sadly, did not pay off, with the Frenchman appearing to pull up with a muscle injury when chasing a ball.

Reports shared on X by a host of journalists indicate the possibility that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

Far from ideal timing

If there was any one game we’d be desperate to have Ibrahima Konate for – it’s the upcoming visit of Pep Guardiola’s men.

The French international has been in truly sensational form for us since December, forming a rock-solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the backline.

We can, fortunately, count on either one of Jarell Quansah or Joe Gomez to fill the gap if need be.

It would just be such a huge shame to be missing our No.5’s talents in a game of potential significance.

What a heavy blow to take.

  1. Geggenpressing, intensive sprinting and closing down. Now another key injury, maybe 3.
    Klopp knows how to run the shite out of a team. Massive injuries last year and not great in the years prior to that.
    City control the game and have a groundbreaking medical set up, enough said.

