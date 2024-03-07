(Video) Luis Diaz’s deflected effort continues crazy Czech clash

In a game you could barely take your eyes off for two seconds, the start of the second half managed to pack in a Sparta Praha goal, an Ibou Konate injury and then Luis Diaz found the back of the net – in less than 10 minutes.

With the Reds still reeling from a chaotic opening few minutes where Conor Bradley fired the ball into the back of his own net, the right back then helped launch an attack on the opposition goal.

The ball found its way to our No.7 in the box, via Harvey Elliott, and his effort on goal was soon in the back of the net thanks to a huge deflection and slice of luck.

It was a first half that offered constant entertainment and the start of the second was certainly no different.

You can watch the Diaz goal (from 4:32) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

