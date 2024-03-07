(Video) Mac Allister on enjoying Liverpool life and being ‘very, very happy’ at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister has stood up for Liverpool when many of his injured peers were unable to do so and the World Cup winner has stamped his authority on the side.

Speaking with the press in Prague, the 25-year-old shared how happy he is at the moment: “Yes, of course, I won a World Cup and that is not easy and something I feel very proud of. Now I am living my life in a club like Liverpool, it is amazing.

“Every player and every person has to go through good and bad moments. Now I am at a time where I am really enjoying my life, so I am very, very happy with my career so far and I am enjoying it.”

It’s safe to say that our midfielder is loving life on Merseyside and will be ready to help us fight for success in this campaign.

The former Brighton man may still be in his first season at Anfield but we have plenty of reasons to look forward to the future, with our No.10 as part of this side.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments (from 7:22) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

