‘Amazing’ Manchester City player hit with ‘muscular problems’ amid second grisly injury before Liverpool clash

Jeremy Doku could be a potential doubt for Manchester City’s upcoming trip to Liverpool this weekend.

The ‘amazing’ (as described by Philippe Albert on RTBF) former Rennes midfielder was left out of the matchday squad that faced Copenhagen in the Champions League. The absence owed to ‘muscular problems’, as Pep Guardiola was quoted in the Manchester Evening News.

This came before Matheus Nunes’ grisly finger injury suffered during the European contest. The Portuguese star was taken off the field of play after breaking the middle finger on his left hand.

Liverpool likewise struggling

Alisson Becker remains a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of a potential title showdown on Sunday.

That said Caoimhin Kelleher is performing wonderfully in the Brazilian’s absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, however, could play a significant part in the midfield and forward line respectively. The pair were spotted in team training and both travelled for our Europa League visit of Sparta Prague.

Fingers crossed both can be involved against Manchester City ahead of our Anfield clash.

Injury issues on both sides, it seems, though we may argue ours are comparatively more debilitating.

