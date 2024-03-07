(Video) Nunez’s knee spotted bandaged up during Europa League training

Darwin Nunez’s marked his return to on-field action with a dramatic goal against Nottingham Forest but it seems the game may have had a lasting impact on the striker.

During our open training session before travelling to Prague, our No.9 can be seen with a bandage/plaster on his left knee.

It very well could have been caused by the knee slide celebration at the City Ground and let’s hope it’s nothing more severe that than.

With the game against Manchester City on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will be praying for no fitness issues to occur in the Czech Republic.

You can watch Nunez in training (from 3:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

