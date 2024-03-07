(Video) Szoboszlai makes it Czech-mate with fifth goal in Prague; tie all but won

Liverpool were involved in a game against Sparta Praha that was even more entertaining than the 5-1 scoreline suggested, with Dominik Szoboszlai ending the game in a style which befitted the chaos of the match.

Our No.8 came onto the pitch in the early stages of the second half and continued his comeback from injury, with a bright display in the Czech Republic.

After capitalising upon a mistake made by the home side, our No.8 drove at the opposition defence and used the run of Cody Gakpo to provide more space for an effort on goal.

Much like with Luis Diaz’s goal earlier in the half, the effort by the Hungarian took a big deflection on its way into the back of the net.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s goal (from 6:17) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

