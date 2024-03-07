(Video) What Harvey Elliott did after FT vs Sparta is telling

You can more than understand scenes of Harvey Elliott clutching his back in discomfort after Liverpool defeated Sparta Prague 5-1 in the Czech Republic.

The midfielder has remarkably played 450 minutes in the last 16 days amid injuries to Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.

To have already played 104 games in all competitions for the Merseysiders at 20 years of age is quite something and proves just how much the manager trusts the former Fulham prospect.

