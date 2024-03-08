(Photos) Leaked: Another Liverpool Nike kit surfaces online ahead of 2024/25 season

Liverpool fans may have been treated to an early look at the 2024/25 season’s goalkeeper kit from Nike.

In an unconfirmed post shared online, one supporter provided the potentially striking details of Alisson Becker’s shirt next term.

The jersey in question is predominantly black/grey with a unique pattern zigzagging throughout the design.

It’s an intriguing concept, if indeed an accurate picture of what our kit manufacturers are looking to produce.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of X user @KB2X: