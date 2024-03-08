(Video) Bottle thrown at Darwin Nunez during Sparta win; watch his reaction

It’ll take a lot more to faze Darwin Nunez than a bottle thrown from the crowd.

The Uruguayan was spotted celebrating his latest effort for Liverpool in Europe when a bottle was chucked onto the pitch, bursting at his feet.

The No.9 barely paid it any mind as he made his way back from the corner flag.

The Merseysiders face Sparta in a return leg in the round of 16 at Anfield next Thursday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @drwnunez: