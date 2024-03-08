Ex-Chelsea striker names three Premier League wingers he thinks are superior to Mo Salah

Mo Salah would be a shoo-in for anyone’s list of the top three wingers in world football – or so you’d like to imagine.

It turns out that he doesn’t even make the shortlist in the Premier League for former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole.

In a feature for ESPN’s TikTok, the 40-year-old was among a series of pundits who were asked to give their picks for the three best wingers on the planet right now, and all of his selections are currently in the English top flight, but the Liverpool superstar was overlooked.

Cole answered: “I don’t know if you can count it but [Phil] Foden, he’s definitely up there. [Bukayo] Saka and [Mohammed] Kudus, I gotta go with Kudus.”

Al three players that Cole mentioned are enjoying fine seasons, but how he can overlook Salah has left us scratching our heads.

The Egyptian’s tally of 19 goals for the season so far is one ahead of Foden, three more than Saka and six more than Kudus, even though he’s played the fewest minutes out of those four players.

Looking beyond the current campaign, the 31-year-old has demonstrated incredible consistency throughout his time at Liverpool, scoring 23 or more times in each of his six full seasons so far at Anfield, a tally he’ll almost certainly surpass yet again in 2023/24 barring a recurrence of his recent injury problems.

Salah has long since proven to be a world-class operator in the Premier League, and indeed the Champions League, so it’s perplexing that he’d be omitted from a list of the world’s top three wingers.

Then again, maybe Cole’s oversight might add an extra bit of motivation to put Manchester City to the sword again this Sunday, just like he’s done so many times in the past!

