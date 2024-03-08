Editor’s Column: Darwin Nunez is realising his crazy potential

It might be finally clicking, you know…

“He’s got quality coming out of his ears!” said Jurgen Klopp after Darwin Nunez’s brace last night against Sparta Prague in the Europa League Last 16. The Uruguayan scored two superb goals. One with his instep from range that swerved so much it made the keeper look stupid, and an even better second; smashing a bouncing ball across his body into the corner of the net.

Liverpool battered the Czech outfit 5-1 to all but secure passage in the quarterfinals.

Considering we have Manchester City on Sunday, it might have been more prudent to rest more players on Thursday night and secure an easy win next week at Anfield instead, given Ibou Konate is now a doubt for the vital weekend clash, but I guess we shouldn’t moan after European thrashings.

Nunez is in the best form of his Liverpool career right now. In 2024, he has 12 goal involvements, which is the joint most of any Premier League player across all competitions alongside Kevin de Bruyne. He’s averaging either a goal or assist every 64 minutes since Christmas.

Nunez has eight goals and three assists in his past ten games. His habit of way underperforming his xG has changed. The 24-year-old has scored eight goals from his past 32 shots. His first eight goals of the season came from 87 shots. His most recent eight goals have come from just 5.5xG, and interestingly, his xG-per-game has remained around 0.9 the entire season. He’s simply started finishing some of the plethora of opportunities he forges for himself and it’s telling. Nunez has 16 goals for the season and 11 assists. Remember, he’s hit the post nine times in the PL alone this term – so while his numbers are decent – they could be off the charts had he been slightly more precise or had slightly more luck.

The thing about the Uruguayan is, he’ll always miss chances. But every good striker does. Erling Haaland, with 26, has missed more big chances than Nunez (21) this term. What’s important is that he never lets a miss get him down and that he continues to make the runs and put himself in the right positions.

His scooped goal away to Brentford in February hints at a more composed attitude to one-on-ones, while his header at Nottingham Forest confirms that he can be the man for the biggest moments. That goal and his brace at Newcastle are up there with the most important we’ve scored all season.

Nunez is also forming better on-pitch relationships with his team-mates. He’s always linked up nicely with Mo Salah, who enjoys his pace and running, but Alexis Mac Allister’s deftness and creativity in a more advanced role is also benefiting the forward. Now Wataru Endo is holding, Mac Allister is playing slightly further forward and plays extremely clever chipped passes behind the defensive line for his friend to chase. It’s noticeable that when Mac Allister gets the ball, he looks for Nunez immediately, and the Argentine getting his head up becomes the trigger for Nunez to make a run. Luis Diaz has also had an upturn in form and those two are passing to each other and playing one-twos. It’s Mac who’s really pulling the strings though and benefiting everyone.

Nunez’s runs are his biggest strength, undoubtedly. They’re at breakneck speed, consistent and drag defenders out of position. It’s clear how much easier it is for our opponents when he isn’t on the field, even when his touch is off or he makes poor decisions. Nunez is always involved, always asking questions. It’s important for his naysayers to remember that the best players in the world consistently give the ball away because they are given licence to make things happen. In January, De Bruyne gave the ball away 31 times in a single game. City beat Burnley 3-1 and he was named Man of the Match. Don’t put pressure on players like Nunez to retain possession. It doesn’t feel like Klopp does, thankfully.

Nunez thrives with space to run into and City will surely give him that on Sunday. They might keep the ball, but we’ll provide threat on the transition. No side has conceded more counter-attack goals than City all season, believe it or not. Fast, direct balls into Nunez running the channels might work wonders, especially with Mo Salah hopefully back in the side on the right-wing. The Egyptian got 20 minutes last night and scored a perfectly legitimate goal which was absurdly ruled out for offside. Diaz, Nunez and Salah is a frightening front-three, now the first two are on-song.

The best thing about Nunez is that he’s fought through difficult times and insane levels of criticism and attention to get to this point. He’s obviously an emotional guy. It got to him. But now he’s flying. Not every player would come back from that so impressively. I think he’ll hit 25 goals in all competitions this term. And plenty more next.