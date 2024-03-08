Haaland says he thinks one Liverpool player’s an absolute ‘monster’ ahead of Man City showdown

Erling Haaland has labelled Virgil van Dijk a ‘monster’ ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Liverpool.

The Sky Blues are set to head to Anfield a point behind the league leaders (as the table currently stands).

“He’s the main guy in Liverpool. I said it for many years – he’s unreal!” the Norwegian told TNT Sports.

“Also, I heard he’s a really nice guy as well, also helps.

“He’s a monster and I like to play against players like him because then you really test yourself.”

The former Borussia Dortmund sharpshooter has been in terrific form for the incumbent champions, registering 35 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions) this term.

No Konate on Sunday?

Virgil van Dijk arguably wouldn’t be complete without his in-form centre-half partner Ibrahima Konate.

Though none will be celebrating the Frenchman’s absence in the City camp, there’s no question there will be some private feelings of relief shared amongst all should he not be available this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp did offer some encouraging news on the incident in question, noting that the former RB Leipzig star had taken himself out of the firing line to avoid risking a more serious concern.

We’ll be holding on to that hope ahead of the manager’s pre-match presser this afternoon.

