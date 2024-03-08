Pep Guardiola issues 16-word response to Trent’s trophy dig at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn into a discussion of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s comments ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool.

The England international had suggested that winning trophies meant more to the latter and their fanbase than the former, referring to the comparative finances available to both outfits.

“I wish him a speedy recovery to come back to the pitch as soon as possible,” the former Bayern Munich boss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The Sky Blues remain under investigation after being hit with 115 financial charges, which date back to 2009.

City can’t hide from their origins

We’ve a huge amount of respect for Pep Guardiola’s quality as a manager and that of the side assembled at the Eithad.

That said, it would be extremely remiss of us to sweep under the rug the how of how Manchester City became an all-conquering force in the Premier League and beyond.

The result of our upcoming title showdown on Sunday may come down to the individual and collective quality on the day, but we should be under no illusions as to the foundations of City’s success.

In the annals of history, it will ultimately ring far more hollow compared to the achievements of their rivals in the red half of Merseyside.

