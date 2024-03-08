Klopp addresses another injury concern after Konate amid scan results wait

There’s not always bad news on the injury front as far as Liverpool are concerned.

The commentating on TNT Sports during the Reds’ 5-1 trouncing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League, however, stoked fears of a potential Joe Gomez injury after the Englishman was hooked at half-time.

Jurgen Klopp thankfully confirmed the ex-Charlton Athletic prospect, via a tweet on X from Ian Doyle, ‘is fine’.

Klopp on injuries: Joe is fine, Ibou I don't know. Ibou was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision in the right moment. That doesn't mean a lot, unfortunately. We don't have the results of the scan yet. All the others are fine — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 8, 2024

It’s comforting news given the Reds could be without Ibrahima Konate on Sunday. The club is awaiting the results of a scan to reveal further details.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Haaland says he thinks one Liverpool player’s an absolute ‘monster’ ahead of Man City showdown

READ MORE: Liverpool debutant fans may have missed v Sparta really took his chance

Liverpool have options in the backline

Just to think there were serious doubts over whether Gomez would still be a Liverpool player going into the 2023/24 campaign.

His remarkable versatility this term, which has lent itself recently to the holding six role, proves he shouldn’t be going anywhere near the exit door any time soon.

Likewise, the rise of young Conor Bradley at right-back means we can set up our backline with a variety of combinations should the need arise.

Fingers-crossed Konate is given the all-clear to feature against Manchester City.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!