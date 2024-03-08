Klopp reflects on Guardiola rivalry as ‘best’ manager in world football named

Jurgen Klopp has a bit of a tendency to sell himself short when asked to compare his ability to that of ‘the best’ Pep Guardiola.

There’s nothing wrong at all with the German’s humility, of course. If anything, fans and commentators alike rather admire it.

The 56-year-old told reporters present at his pre-match presser the following, courtesy of Empire of the Kop’s X account (via Liverpool’s YouTube channel):

Klopp on Guardiola (cont'd): "I knew 3,000 footballers better than me but I still loved the game so I have no problem with that. He made me a better manager. I know I am quite good at what I do. I know I am not bad but he is the best." #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 8, 2024

Look beyond the trophy haul

Asking neutrals to look beyond Klopp and Guardiola’s respective medal hauls may inspire a raised eyebrow or two.

Regardless, context is absolutely critical here when analysing their reigns in England with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Sky Blues have comparatively smashed us out of the park for silverware, but few could argue that the former Barcelona boss had far less of a transformational job to carry out over in Manchester.

In our minds it comes down to one central question: Could Guardiola accomplish what Klopp has with Liverpool on the same budget?

We’re not so sure… but we’re 100% certain the latter could dominate English (and European) football just as well if roles had been reversed.

