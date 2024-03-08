Klopp issues very honest Konate injury update ahead of Man City visit

Jurgen Klopp remains unsure whether Ibrahima Konate will be available to face Manchester City at Anfield this weekend.

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Ian Doyle and David Lynch, the 56-year-old admitted that the club has yet to receive the results of a scan on the player’s injury concern picked up against Sparta Prague.

Klopp on injuries: Joe is fine, Ibou I don't know. Ibou was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision in the right moment. That doesn't mean a lot, unfortunately. We don't have the results of the scan yet. All the others are fine — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 8, 2024

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't yet know about whether Ibrahima Konate will be fit to face Manchester City. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) March 8, 2024

The Frenchman was seen pulling up with what appeared to be a muscle injury during the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing of their Europa League opponents in Prague.

Encouraging but not certain

So… you’re saying there’s a chance?

As Dominik Szoboszlai has taught us, how a player feels about their body’s capabilities in the moments can be massively at odds with the medical department’s verdict.

At the very least, however, it’s a hopeful update from the manager and player that opens up the possibility of a part to play against the Premier League holders.

Otherwise, it looks like one of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah – both of whom have been exceptional this term – could be stepping into the 24-year-old’s shoes.

