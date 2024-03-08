Liverpool debutant fans may have missed v Sparta really took his chance

There can be few complaints over the manner in which Liverpool secured a record-breaking win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Darwin Nunez notably scored the Reds’ 1000th goal under Jurgen Klopp on his 50th start for the side.

With such achievements taking up most of the spotlight, Bobby Clark’s European debut is likely to have flown somewhat under the radar.

What do the stats say

Stats recorded by Bence Bocsak on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the midfielder had a productive evening in Prague.

The 19-year-old notably won 5/6 duels he contested against Brian Priske’s outfit at the epet ARENA on Thursday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bobby Clark made his European debut for #LFC last night. Thought he put on another strong showing in about 25 minutes on the pitch. Had 30 touches, completed 17/20 passes, won 5 out of 6 duels and created one chance as well. Very active and involved which is great to… pic.twitter.com/wKSsaiRJ8U — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 8, 2024

Another highly encouraging display from a Liverpool youngster in a second half of the season increasingly defined by our Academy graduates’ contributions.

If you’re a potential Jurgen Klopp successor peeking over the fence at the well-tended pastures over on the red half of Merseyside, you have to be impressed, surely?

