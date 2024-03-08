How to get tickets to Liverpool v Man City at Anfield

On Sunday afternoon, the biggest game of the Premier League season so far will be upon us as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield.

It’s a meeting of the current top two in the table, and also the teams who’ve shared the last six titles between them, serving up some memorable tussles for supremacy in that time.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds go into the match in first place, just a solitary point clear of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, and they’ll be hoping for a repeat of what happened in this fixture last season, when Mo Salah’s winning goal sent the Kop into raptures.

Given how tightly this year’s Premier League title battle is being contested, there’s a case to be made for Sunday’s clash being decisive in the final reckoning. A win for either team would feel like a definitive statement, while a draw would keep us all guessing.

The English top flight attracts a global audience of millions every weekend, and you can be sure that interest in this fixture will be the highest for any game so far this season. However, if you’re still dreaming of going to Anfield rather than watching on TV, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Liverpool v Man City.