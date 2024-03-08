How to get tickets to Liverpool v Man City at Anfield

On Sunday afternoon, the biggest game of the Premier League season so far will be upon us as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield.
It’s a meeting of the current top two in the table, and also the teams who’ve shared the last six titles between them, serving up some memorable tussles for supremacy in that time.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds go into the match in first place, just a solitary point clear of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, and they’ll be hoping for a repeat of what happened in this fixture last season, when Mo Salah’s winning goal sent the Kop into raptures.
Given how tightly this year’s Premier League title battle is being contested, there’s a case to be made for Sunday’s clash being decisive in the final reckoning. A win for either team would feel like a definitive statement, while a draw would keep us all guessing.
The English top flight attracts a global audience of millions every weekend, and you can be sure that interest in this fixture will be the highest for any game so far this season. However, if you’re still dreaming of going to Anfield rather than watching on TV, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Liverpool v Man City.
Buy Liverpool v Manchester City Tickets
When and where is the title decider taking place?
Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday 10 March.
The Reds’ home stadium is renowned across the globe for its unparalleled atmosphere, and it’s sure to be even more raucous than usual this weekend given the gravity of the fixture and the increase in capacity to 61,000 following the full opening of the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand in recent weeks.
The best way of getting to Anfield is to take public transport from the city centre. There are a few bus routes available to supporters:
- 917 from Commutation Row in the city centre near to Lime Street Station, with the return service departing from Walton Lane after the match
- 26 from Liverpool ONE Bus Station
- 17 from Queen Square Bus Station
- 68/168 (which operates between Bootle and Aigburth), and 14 and 19 (from Queen Square) stop a short walk away from Anfield
What time is kick-off for Liverpool v Man City?
Liverpool v Manchester City kicks off at 3:45pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.
The kick-off time has been brought forward from the usual 4:30pm slot for a Sunday afternoon/early evening fixture, following a request from Merseyside Police.
Last Minute LFC v MCFC Tickets
How to get tickets to Liverpool v Man City
Getting tickets for Liverpool matches at Anfield can be difficult, with virtually every fixture at the stadium selling out as season ticket holders and LFC official members account for the overwhelming majority of seats.
In order to acquire match tickets at face value for Liverpool v Man City, realistically you’d need to either have a season ticket or a club member who can present proof of attendance at four or more Premier League home games in the 2022/23 season.
A small number of tickets may be held over for lotteries and competitions, although getting one through those avenue is down to chance.
If you don’t fit any of the above criteria, or you simply want a guarantee that you’ll be at Anfield on matchday, we recommend that you check out Live Football Tickets.
How much do Liverpool v Man City tickets cost?
In general, Premier League match tickets at Anfield range from £30 to £60, depending on the section of the stadium in which you’re sitting. There are concessions available for over 65s, young adults and juniors.
However, if you’re looking at hospitality or re-sale prices, you can expect to pay substantially more, so factor that into your budget before the tickets become available.