(Video) ‘I want Liverpool to win…’ – Gary Neville makes stunning admission ahead of City clash

In previewing Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Gary Neville uttered words that no Reds fan would ever have expected him to say.

The Sky Sports pundit and dyed-in-the-wool Man United fan has never concealed his dislike for the Merseyside club, but he’s prepared to put his long-standing loyalties aside for one reason this weekend, even if he thinks his wish won’t be granted.

The 48-year-old was speaking to LFC supporter Abigail Rudkin on the Fan Debate for The Overlap when he gave his prediction for Sunday.

Neville said: “I think City are going to beat you. I want Liverpool to win [because] I want the league to be opened up, but I think City are going to win on Sunday, I think [Pep Guardiola] will come and he’s going to put a right job in.”

While City will likely pose a sterner test than anything we’ve faced in recent weeks, the weight of history in in our favour when it comes to this fixture.

Guardiola’s only win at Anfield in eight attempts came three years ago, when Liverpool were in the midst of an atrocious form at a time that fans couldn’t attend matches due to the global pandemic.

In front of 61,000 screaming supporters, almost all of whom will be buoyed by the Reds sitting top of the Premier League and flying in other competitions, Sunday also promises to be City’s biggest challenge of the season so far.

We never thought we’d say these words, but let’s give Neville what he’s hoping for!

You can view Neville’s comments below (from 5:59), via The Overlap on YouTube: